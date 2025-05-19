12-year-old dies hours after search and rescue mission along Pennsylvania river

By Caitlyn Scott & Felicity Taylor

DONORA, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — A child has died following a search and rescue mission along the Monongahela River in Donora Saturday.

Washington County dispatch confirmed to Pittsburgh’s Action 4 Saturday afternoon that a search and rescue operation began at 10:50 a.m. near Washington Street after a group of kids dialed 911 after swimming in the Mon River.

Dispatch said the kids told officials they were swimming with their friend and were unable to find them. Officials later arrived to the scene with a boat and additional search equipment to search for the missing child.

Hours following the search, Washington County Coroner Tim Warco said in a release that emergency crews found the child just before 3:30 p.m. along a riverbed near 98 East First Street.

The child was later identified as 12-year-old Rontae Lester.

According to the Director of the Murrysville Medic One Dive Team, Lester was found nearly 50 yards downstream in seven feet of water. The director said the water was moving much faster than normal, and divers had to weigh themselves down with rocks in their pockets to search.

The tragedy has already deeply affected the small community.

“I wanted to cry,” said Dennis Hawkins Jr., whose son was a schoolmate and distant cousin of Lester, “I’m going to, after this sort of thing settles, sit with the father and the mother. There are two other siblings, too, so it’s like they have to deal with the loss of their brother.”

Following the incident, the Ringgold School District released a statement, saying the school will now be providing support to students with grief counselors starting Monday.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the tragic loss of one of our students who passed away as the result of an accident earlier today,” the school district said in a statement Saturday evening. “Our thoughts are with the student’s family, friends, and all who knew and cared for the student. We recognize that this news may be difficult to process and may bring up a wide range of emotions for students, staff, and families.”

Hawkins said there’s not much to do in Donora, and people often get hurt hanging out by the river.

“Hopefully, this will open up someone’s eyes to give kids something to do other than the Mall Valley Skating Center,” he said.

First responders are urging parents to prioritize water safety by supervising children near open water and ensuring they wear life jackets.

