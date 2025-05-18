Lava fountains for several hours in episode 22 of Kīlauea eruption

By Island News Web Staff

KILAUEA, Hawai’i (KITV) — Early this morning, Episode 22 of Kīlauea’s ongoing eruption began inside Halemaʻumaʻu crater at the summit of the volcano. Around 4:45 a.m. HST, lava began flowing from the north vent, and by 5:13 a.m., the eruption intensified with a sudden increase in fountain height, volcanic tremor, and the onset of rapid summit deflation—marking the transition to the high-fountaining phase.

Lava fountains are now sustained at 650 feet (200 meters), with peaks reaching up to 800-1,000 feet, making this one of the tallest episodes of the eruption so far.

After 10 hours and 16 minutes of high fountains, this latest episode ended at 3:29 p.m. HST on May 16. Fountaining began to subdue as heights from the north vent started dropped a few minutes before the end. Approximately 5 million cubic yards of lava were erupted during this activity on Aloha Friday.

This marks the 22nd eruptive episode since the eruption began on December 23, 2024. Each episode has been separated by quiet pauses, with 20 completed before this latest activity.

The eruption remains confined to the crater, but people nearby may notice volcanic gas and “vog” (volcanic smog), depending on wind conditions.

Scientists continue to monitor the volcano closely and will provide updates as activity continues.

