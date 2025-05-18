Impacts of Colorado oil spill could take 5 years to clean up, Chevron officials say

By Christa Swanson

GALETON, Colorado (KCNC) — Chevron said it could take five years to clean up the impacts of an oil spill in Colorado.

Last month, the Bishop Well in Galeton experienced a containment failure, causing the evacuation of some homes in the area and the temporary closure of Galeton Elementary School.

In a filing with state regulators, Chevron said they have recovered more than 91,000 barrels of the liquid waste that is a byproduct of oil and gas extraction. That’s about 3.8 million gallons.

The blowout on April 6 led to both crude oil and natural gas spewing into the air. A report from the state’s energy and carbon management commission said the barriers failed, leading to a loss of pressure control.

Residents within half a mile of the site were asked to evacuate. Several of those residents are still not able to return to their homes.

