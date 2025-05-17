Coffee farmers devastated by loss of deported workers

By Kristen Consillio

KONA, Hawaii (KITV) — In a remote area of the Big Island where thousands of acres of coffee beans are grown, a massive shakeup among immigrant workers who for generations have cultivated the island’s prized Kona coffee.

“It’s terrifying, you know,” said Kona coffee farmer Victoria Magana. “People today are seeing their parents arrested right in front of them. These children are seeing their parents treated as criminals.”

Many in the island’s farming industry said families are being ripped apart by the Trump administration’s recent immigration crackdown.

“We’re all affected and we’re all grieving that loss,” she said. “It’s a very sad time for the Kona community the Big Island.”

Victoria Magana knows firsthand.

She took over her father’s coffee farm after he was deported in 2017.

“It was devastating,” Magana said. “My brother and my sister were 12 and 14, and so I think that’s the biggest pain for myself to know that my siblings were not able to grow up with my dad the way that I had him and I’m 28 and it still rips my heart out today.”

In response to a recent news story about ICE targeting Big Island coffee farms, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said the truth is ICE is actually targeting violent criminals who shouldn’t be in our country, including illegal aliens charged with kidnapping, assault, distribution of deadly drugs, domestic abuse and theft.

While also conducting unaccompanied minor welfare checks to “ensure children are not being abused, trafficked or otherwise exploited.”

“We don’t have anything against ICE or you know all those departments,” said Armando Rodriguez, owner of Aloha Star Coffee. “I know they have a job to do. As long as you know that they’re doing what they’re saying that they’re doing, coming after criminals, we’re okay with that.”

But Kona coffee farmer Armando Rodriguez, who founded Aloha Latinos which is now helping to protect civil rights, said that hasn’t been the case for many of his friends and neighbors.

“Even cats and dogs have rights here and in the United States and they’re being treated better than some of our community members here,” Rodriguez said. “Our fear has turned into anger. A lot of communities are mad, they’re creating angry people here.”

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in Honolulu told Island News it has made more than 100 arrests this year.

In a statement, a spokesperson said, “We know there’s a lot of scrutiny on immigration enforcement right now, and we understand the concerns people have. But our job is to uphold all the laws that protect the U.S. and Hawaii’s trade, travel and financial systems. Keeping these systems secure is key to protecting our safety and economy.”

An HSI spokesperson also said that everyone should be lawfully banking, trading, and traveling in and out of the country and that law enforcement officials are working hard every day to do this fairly, responsibly, and by the book.

