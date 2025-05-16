Seafood restaurant owner looking for man seen on video flipping over tray full of food

By Samantha Sosa, Dannielle Garcia, Kevin Boulandier

MIAMI (WSVN) — The owner of a local seafood restaurant is seeking the public’s help in finding a grumpy person who was seen causing trouble for a server who already had their hands full.

The food fiasco was captured on camera at Garcia’s Seafood Grille & Fish Market on Mother’s Day.

Owner Luis Garcia said the incident happened out of the blue.

“I was shocked, saddened, upset, angry,” he said.

Surveillance video shows an angry man leaving the beloved Miami restaurant and while on his way out, he knocks over a server’s tray that was full of food.

“Seen a lot of things, but I’ve never seen that before,” said Garcia.

But Garcia said the bad behavior began before the tray flipping.

He said the man walked into the restaurant and started acting strange. He blew through a line of people, the hostess and sat himself down at a table. A manager approached him, and things went south.

“He just wasn’t making a lot of sense and he was very irate, very angry, saying a lot of bad words,” said Garcia.

When the staff asked the man to leave, things got even worse.

Video shows the man following the manager around the restaurant and yelling at him as the manager called the police.

All the mothers and families celebrating the special day began staring in confusion at what was happening.

“Could have gone south quickly. My guys were aware of it quickly and got him out. I was proud of them,” said Garcia.

Garcia firmly believes the man was going through a mental episode.

“Mother’s Day is a tough day for some people. Maybe this person was not having his best moment,” he said.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Garcia said the video has gone so viral on social media that his restaurant has been receiving calls of people wanting to help.

“People from everywhere have called to tip the server and buy the food. It’s been quite an incredible display of support locally and even nationally,” he said.

Now, police are looking for the man, possibly in connection with other crimes on that same day.

“We’ve got to find him and get him some help,” said Garcia.

If you have any information on the man’s whereabouts, call City of Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

