Residents demand action over iguana infestation

By Blaine Montgomery

CAPE CORAL, Florida (WBBH) — Neighbors on Wellington Court say an abandoned home has become overrun with iguanas, and despite repeated calls for help, no one has stepped in.

The house has reportedly been vacant since Hurricane Ian. Now, dozens of iguanas have taken over the property, with some even making their way inside.

“At any point in time, you can see 10, 15 iguanas outside,” said Rick Wheeler, who lives next door. “In the last two and a half weeks, we’ve killed 20 — maybe more.”

Photos and video show the extent of the infestation, with large iguanas on the roof, in the yard, and even inside the home. One iguana caught by Wheeler measured nearly six feet long.

Wheeler’s partner, Wendy Campbell, says the constant presence of iguanas is unsettling.

“It is so creepy. I’m not sleeping at night,” she said. “I’m ready to sell our property.”

Neighbors say they’ve contacted wildlife officials, code enforcement, and city leaders — but nothing has changed.

“If this was rats, she could force the homeowner to do something,” Wheeler said. “But it’s iguanas. There’s nothing they can do.”

During a recent committee of the whole meeting, Mayor John Gunter weighed in on the issue.

“They are a nuisance, yes, but in my opinion, we don’t need to use our tax dollars since it isn’t a public safety problem,” he said.

But other council members stressed that something needed to be done.

“These people shouldn’t have to be harassed by iguanas because of an abandoned house,” said Councilwoman Laurie Lehmann.

The city manager also suggested the city could potentially classify the infestation as a health and sanitation concern, making enforcement easier.

“All we’re asking for is for the homeowner to take care of the problem so it doesn’t spread through the neighborhood,” Wheeler said.

We’ve reached out to the property owner, the mayor, and city officials for comment. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

