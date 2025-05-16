High school senior dies in crash days before graduation

By KAKE News Staff

ELLSWORTH, Kansas (KAKE) — A high school senior from central Kansas who was set to graduate this weekend has died following a crash on Thursday.

The accident happened at around 7 p.m. on K-156 just northeast of Ellsworth. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports 18-year-old Nathaniel Dold was driving east when his Chrysler 200 crossed the center line and struck a westbound tractor-trailer.

Nate, of Sterling, died at the scene. The 58-year-old man driving the semi, which was pulling a cattle trailer, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

It’s unclear what caused the teen’s car to cross into oncoming traffic.

Nate was a senior and student-athlete at Lyons High School, the district confirmed. A teacher posted in a Facebook group that he was set to graduate on Sunday.

USD 405 Superintendent Bill Day said counselors will be at the high school on Friday to provide support for students and staff.

Day provided the following statement:

“Lyons USD 405 is saddened by the death of Lyons High School Senior Nate Dold, who was killed in a motor vehicle accident Thursday evening. Notification of funeral arrangements and other information will be announced when available. Counselors will be available at Lyons High School for students and staff on Friday. Your thoughts and prayers for the family and friends are appreciated.”

The City of Lyons also released a statement:

“The City of Lyons is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Nate Dold, a senior at Lyons High School. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, the community, and the Lyons High School Class of 2025. In these difficult times, it is essential that we come together to support Nate’s family, friends, and classmates. “Let us honor his memory by fostering a spirit of unity and compassion within our community.”

