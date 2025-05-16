Educator resigns, denies knowingly hosting beer pong party for minors

By Erin Christy

Click here for updates on this story

GLENPOOL, Oklahoma (KJRH) — Glenpool Assistant Superintendent Kim Coody resigned and filed a defamation lawsuit against a student’s mother.

Coody, who was a 2024 Assistant Superintendent of the Year, denies knowingly hosting a party involving alcohol and minors.

Her teaching certificate has been suspended since December, ever since the Oklahoma State Department of Education received an anonymous letter. 2 News received that letter as well. We now know it was written by a concerned parent named Dayna Mabray.

Mabray’s letter demands that Coody be held accountable for a backyard graduation swim party where one minor got dangerously sick and another later got arrested for drinking and driving.

When 2 News first covered the story last October, Glenpool Superintendent Curtis Layton said he received the letter, reviewed it, and decided no action was needed. That’s what prompted Mabray to send the same letter to the OSDE. Mabray denies sending the letter to the press.

The defamation lawsuit claims Mabray “maliciously” sent “false allegations,” damaging Coody’s job and reputation. Court documents show Coody stating she saw no alcohol at the party until three “uninvited” minors showed up, by hopping her fence. She said she took their alcohol away.

Other witnesses interviewed by OSDE paint a different picture—that all of the students at the party were welcomed in and that there was a stocked mini-fridge. Witnesses specifically name varying types of cognac, vodka, boxed wine, and beers at the party. They also mention a beer pong table in the backyard.

One stated they “felt 100% sure that Kim was aware of the drinking.” Another anonymous caller to OSDE stated Coody’s residence is “known for the party house.”

Providing a hand-draw diagram of her backyard and porch area, Coody explains to investigators that she could not see a beer pong table from the windows of her living room, and that she stayed inside the entire time, because she thought it would seem “creepy” to hang out with teens at a swim party.

The defamation lawsuit is still pending. There are no criminal charges against Coody. She sent 2 News her resignation letter.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.