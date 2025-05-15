‘You can’t have too many grandmas’: Iowa woman honored for decades of fostering children

By Marcus McIntosh

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCCI) — Marjorie Flannery, a Fort Dodge resident, has been recognized for her remarkable dedication to fostering children for over 50 years, impacting the lives of many with her nurturing care. Flannery, a mother of six, grandmother to 13, and great-grandmother to 16, was recently honored with a certificate from Four Oaks Foster Care and Adoption for her longstanding commitment as a foster mom.

“I love kids,” Flannery said.

She was surprised by the recognition and the presence of those who came to celebrate her achievements.

“Some really special people came to see me. Workers, some that we’ve spent a lot of time together over the years,” she said.

Flannery’s dedication has never wavered, as she has taken in emergency foster children even on holidays like Easter and Mother’s Day, always answering the call.

“I’ve always picked up the phone 24/7,” she said.

Flannery attributes her success to making the children she fosters feel safe and providing them with structure.

“Parenting is extremely important. I mean, I’m a structured parent, so when I get a child in the house, you become very structured and every child will have come with different needs,” she said.

Another vital part of her relationship with the children is honesty.

“Just be honest with them. You can’t say everything’s all roses out there because they know it’s not,” she said.

Flannery emphasizes that being a foster parent is not a one-way street.

“Every kid brings me something and makes me relearn something and readdress it. And I also know they take something from me,” she said.

She estimates she has fostered as many as 1,000 children over the years and cherishes the moments when adults approach her, recalling their time in her home—a feeling she finds indescribable. Her work has earned her a nickname she treasures.

“They all thought I was grandma, and there was nothing wrong with that. And you can’t have too many grandmas,” she said.

Flannery will soon be 86 years old and has no immediate plans to stop doing what she loves.

