Why 30,000 Pima County voters are being asked to prove they’re U.S. citizens

TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) — Nearly 30,000 Pima County voters have received letters from the Recorder’s Office asking for proof of citizenship due to a long-standing error in Arizona’s Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) system.

The glitch primarily affects residents who obtained their driver’s licenses before October 1, 1996—when Arizona did not yet require proof of legal presence or citizenship to issue a license. Many of these residents later updated their licenses and registered to vote through the MVD. However, a system error incorrectly marked their voter registration records as having satisfied the proof-of-citizenship requirement.

This issue ties back to a voter-approved law from 2004, which requires individuals to show proof of citizenship to vote in state and local elections. One accepted form of proof is an Arizona driver’s license issued after October 1, 1996, when legal presence verification became mandatory. Licenses issued before that date do not meet the standard.

As a result of the MVD glitch, some voters were mistakenly placed on the “full ballot” list—allowing them to vote in all elections, including state and local races—despite not having valid proof of citizenship on file.

Although the error was discovered in September 2024 by the MVD and the Secretary of State’s Office, it did not affect anyone’s ability to vote in the 2024 election. A ruling from the Arizona Supreme Court ensured that these voters could still participate in all federal, state, and local races.

Still, Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly says it’s important to resolve the issue now — before any future legislation or court rulings affect these voters’ rights.

“We do agree that it is a very frustrating situation,” she said. “What I will say is that we’ve tried to make it as easy as possible for people to voluntarily submit their proof of citizenship.”

Voters who receive the letter can respond by submitting a copy of a birth certificate, U.S. passport, citizenship certificate, or tribal ID. Documents can be sent by mail using the prepaid envelope included in the letter, by email to VoterDocs@recorder.pima.gov, or in person at the Recorder’s Office. Officials stress that original documents should not be submitted, as they won’t be returned.

Although the Recorder’s Office is not currently changing any voter records, Cázares-Kelly warned that legislation proposed earlier this year would have moved to cancel affected registrations after two federal election cycles if voters did not respond or vote.

“That was a proposal that died,” she said. “But one of the main things that could happen is, if these voters have not shown proof that they are citizens, maybe they wouldn’t be canceled, but when they go to vote, maybe they would receive only a federal-only ballot.”

So far, she said, about 14% of impacted voters have submitted their documentation. The Recorder’s Office plans to send out letters to confirm their records have been updated.

For longtime voters like Eddie Valdez, the letter was unexpected — and unsettling.

“I was a little surprised and then I was offended,” said Valdez, a Pima County resident who has voted in Arizona since the early 1990s.

Initially, he said he felt targeted. “My brother-in-law got one, and he’s Native American with a Hispanic last name, and he couldn’t believe it either,” Valdez said.

He was also frustrated by how long it took to uncover the issue.

“I’m a U.S. military veteran and I was like, ‘really, you’re gonna ask me for a birth certificate? You haven’t showed anything since 96.’ I didn’t understand,” he added.

Valdez isn’t alone. Social media has been filled with residents asking, “Did anyone else get a letter like this?”

“My question is why? I’ve been a U.S. citizen since birth. Why ask me now?” Valdez said.

Despite his confusion, Valdez said he cooperated: “I was like, ‘I’ll comply. No biggie. I have a birth certificate. I’m a U.S. citizen. You know, there’s nothing to hide.'”

If you received a notice from the Pima County Recorder’s Office, you can respond in the following ways:

Mail a copy of your proof of citizenship using the prepaid envelope provided. Email your documents to VoterDocs@recorder.pima.gov. Drop off your documents in person at the Pima County Recorder’s Office. Do not send original documents, as they will not be returned. For more information or assistance, visit recorder.pima.gov or call 520-724-4330.

Below is a statement from the Arizona Department of Transportation in response to the story:

“ADOT worked closely with the Secretary of State’s Office to resolve an issue involving proof of authorized presence by individuals whose licenses were issued on or before Oct. 1, 1996. Among this group, a Secretary of State’s database (the Arizona Voter Information Database, or AVID) queried by counties wouldn’t show whether proof of authorized presence had been provided if someone had requested a duplicate license. A complete explanation of the issue can be found in the attached independent audit report.”

