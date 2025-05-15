Vermont DJ brings music to your living room while you clean

By Jackson Stoever

Click here for updates on this story

BURLINGTON, Vermont (WPTZ) — If you have been pushing off your spring cleaning, one Vermont-based DJ is making a playlist to help complete your to-do list.

Meet Taraleigh Weathers, also known as DJ Cheetahtah. With only three months on the DJ scene, picking up gigs across downtown Burlington, Taraleigh wanted to showcase her newfound passion in a different environment, like in your living room.

“I’m all about making things a little more fun,” said Weathers.

You have one hour to clean up the mess, whether it’s an overflow of dishes in the sink, or a cluttered living room, and she drops the beats. After she made a social media post about her new service, Weathers says she gained a lot of traction.

“It kind of went crazy,” said Weathers.

Taraleigh has ADHD and says, like many, it can be hard for her to focus on everyday tasks.

“I have a lot of friends who have ADHD,” said Weathers. “One day, my friend invited me over to sit on her bed while she put her laundry away that she wasn’t able to put away for a month. She put it away in half an hour, and it was amazing.”

Now, she is ready to be in your corner and help get things moving and grooving.

“I couldn’t think of a better way to be inspired to clean than having great music behind you,” said Burlington resident Dov Michael Schiller.

If you are waiting for a rainy day to plug in the vacuum, Taraleigh says, give her a call or contact her on social media, and she will bring the party to your front door.

“Let’s make it fun,” said Weathers. “I hate organizing, but music makes everything better.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.