South Georgia county hosts ‘homeless court’ pop-up to help residents clear legal barriers

By Lydia Blackstone

Click here for updates on this story

CHATHAM COUNTY, Georgia (WJCL) — A new initiative aimed at breaking down legal barriers for individuals experiencing homelessness launched today with a Homeless Court Pop-Up Event at Union Mission’s Day Center in downtown Savannah.

The event, hosted by the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office in collaboration with local service providers, offered a chance for individuals with unresolved legal issues to take steps toward stability—without fear of arrest or incarceration.

“Maybe we can get you out of the situation you’re in now and into a better one,” said Geoffrey Reyalls, Chief Assistant District Attorney. “This is a safe space to figure out where you stand legally and how we can help move you forward.”

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., individuals met with court officials, including judges, prosecutors, public defenders, and clerks representing multiple courts, to address outstanding legal matters such as failure-to-appear warrants and minor offenses. Attendees were able to reschedule missed court dates, discuss active cases, and receive assistance for navigating the legal system.

“No one goes into custody against their will here,” emphasized Reyalls.

The program, modeled after a successful effort in San Diego, is designed for individuals actively working with service providers to exit homelessness. Homeless Court does not handle serious, violent, or sexual offenses, nor those involving drug distribution, but offers relief for lesser legal issues that can hinder access to employment, housing, or identification.

Stephanie Caple, Executive Director of the Savannah Chatham County Interagency Council on Homelessness, said today’s event marks a significant step forward. “This is a complicated problem, but it won’t get solved unless we’re all sitting down and working on it together,” she said. “Everyone deserves a safe, stable place to call home.”

Beyond legal services, the pop-up included a mobile shower unit and a soup kitchen to address immediate needs and build community trust. Organizers reported a steady stream of participants throughout the morning.

With strong community turnout and initial success, the District Attorney’s Office hopes to host more pop-up Homeless Court events in the future. “We’ve seen how this can change lives,” Reyalls added. “Now we’re bringing that same potential to Savannah.”

For more information or to be referred to Homeless Court, individuals are encouraged to work with a case manager at an approved referral site.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.