Son of slain Savannah police officer remembers, carries on father’s legacy

By Andy Cole

SAVANNAH, Georgia (WJCL) — Dozens gathered outside Savannah Police Headquarters Wednesday to pay tribute to those lost in the line of duty, for the annual police memorial honored fallen officers across Chatham County.

Remembering the fallen never gets easy, officials tell us. But it will always happen.

Officer Mark MacPhail’s father, Mark MacPhail Sr., was shot and killed nearly 36 years ago while working off-duty in Savannah. Despite losing his father at just two months old, MacPhail followed in his father’s footsteps into law enforcement.

“People still tell stories about how Mac was there, always there to help out his partner,” said MacPhail Jr. “Just felt the urge, and a call to help out other people.”

MacPhail Sr. was one of 60 officers remembered during the ceremony. Each name was read aloud as an officer placed a rose at the base of the monument. Chiefs and the sheriff moved a wreath into place to salute the fallen.

“I was only two months old, I have no memories of my own, but listening to my family and his co-workers, I get to touch a ghost,” said MacPhail.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson reflected on the service and sacrifice of fallen officers. “We will always remember your name. We will always call your name. We will never forget your sacrifice.”

Savannah Police Chief Lenny Gunther expressed pride in MacPhail Jr., who now pins a badge, just like his father.

