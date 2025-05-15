Iowa high school esports team prepares for state tournament

By Jeff Dubrof

ADEL, Iowa (KCCI) — ADEL, Iowa — Adel-De Soto-Minburn High School’s esports team is making a name for itself in Iowa with a strong performance in Mario Kart.

For junior Miller Banse, the esports team gives him an opportunity to play on a team that he otherwise wouldn’t have.

“I have a condition called HLHS, hypoplastic left heart syndrome,” Banse said. “I can’t participate in any other physical sports.”

Banse finds esports a great opportunity to showcase his skills.

“With me not being able to compete in any other sports, this is a great place to come and show off what I’ve learned,” he said.

Esports at ADM is treated as a varsity sport, not just casual gaming.

“It’s not just video games,” Banse said. “During the matches, it gets pretty tense.”

Like other sports at ADM, esports requires dedication and practice. Practice is taken seriously, starting promptly at 4 p.m.

“Practice starts at 4, not 4:01,” said ADM head coach Chris Hatchitt.

The Mario Kart squad has its own drills, focusing on shortcuts, map courses, turns, passes and object uses.

ADM’s Mario Kart team boasts a 6-0 record this season, demonstrating their commitment and skill.

“We come in every single day and put in the work,” Banse said.

ADM will compete in separate 4-versus-4 races against schools from across Iowa, earning points based on race placements. ADM has already qualified for the state tournament next week in Marshalltown, joining other central Iowa programs like Gilbert and Ames.

