‘Catch my baby’: Neighbors help save toddler during Milwaukee apartment fire

By Hannah Hilyard

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — More than 100 people have been displaced by a fire in Milwaukee, with many staying at a Red Cross shelter, where survivors shared stories of heroism, including the rescue of a one-year-old boy.

“I’ve never been through anything like that before. I was so scared. I was so scared,” Charlotte Davis said.

Davis and her fiancé, Alejandro Gonzalez, were on their third-floor balcony as smoke filled the hallways of their apartment at 27th Street and Highland Boulevard. A woman on the balcony above them sought help for her almost two-year-old child.

“All of a sudden, she’s like, ‘Catch my baby! Catch my baby!’ And Alex was standing right there, so he caught the baby. He was scared,” Davis said.

“I really didn’t want to drop the baby,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the mother tossed the baby into his arms and then climbed onto their balcony. He then threw a mattress into the courtyard below.

“So she ends up throwing the baby, her baby, onto the mattress, and then she jumped off,” Gonzalez said.

Cameras captured the moments after, showing the frantic mother with first responders and a paramedic holding baby Mouhammad.

The mother, who did not want to appear on camera, expressed her gratitude to those who helped her. All involved reunited at the Red Cross shelter, grateful for each other’s support.

“When the time comes when you got to help, you got to help,” Gonzalez said.

Mouhamad is safe with his family, and his mother shared that he is too young to understand the situation.

During a news conference, the fire chief said it will likely be another week before residents can return to their charred building.

