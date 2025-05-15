Bear struck, killed by vehicle near Bear Lake

By Carter Williams

LAKETOWN, Utah (KSL) — Bear Lake State Park officials are asking drivers to slow down and pay attention after a black bear was recently struck and killed by a vehicle near a popular beach.

The bear was found dead alongside a dirt road near Cisco Beach on Utah’s side of the lake’s eastern shore, park officials posted on social media Wednesday. Utah wildlife biologists believe the state is home to a few thousand black bears, but park officials point out that bears were once nearly eliminated from the region over a century ago.

“This loss is particularly tragic, as black bears were once native to this valley but were nearly wiped out in the late 1800s and early 1900s due to overhunting and habitat loss,” the post reads, in part. “Seeing one return to the area is a rare and powerful reminder of the wild beauty that once thrived here.”

However, they add that bears — and other big game — are also vulnerable to vehicles. That’s why they wrote it’s “critical” that drivers use extra caution, especially during dawn and dusk hours.

“Let’s honor the memory of this bear by keeping our eyes open, slowing down and respecting the land we share with the wild,” they wrote.

Their message came a week after Yellowstone National Park rangers issued a similar message following the death of a 5-year-old grizzly bear that had injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle. That bear died seven months after his mother, the famed Grizzly 399, was also struck by a vehicle.

To avoid wildlife-vehicle collisions, AAA recommends that drivers:

Slow down and use extra caution when traveling through areas with a high wildlife population. Scan the road for vehicles on the road or road shoulders. Prepare for multiple animals because most large animals move in groups. Use high-beam headlights if there’s no oncoming traffic, which can help you spot wildlife better when it’s dark. Apply your brakes firmly and remain in your lane if a collision is unavoidable. Don’t swerve to avoid an animal because it can cause a more serious crash.

