Police arrest man for digging up grave to retrieve gold ring

FISHERS, Indiana (WRTV) — Fishers Police apprehended an Indianapolis man after he was caught digging up a grave site in Fishers to retrieve a gold ring he said he had buried with an urn.

According to the Fishers Police Department, on Monday, an officer was on a routine patrol near Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens when he noticed a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was empty, but the officer saw a shotgun and some paraphernalia inside.

As the officer investigated the vehicle, the suspect emerged from the nearby woods. The officer reported that he was covered in dirt from head to toe and confirmed that he owned the vehicle.

During questioning, the suspect claimed he worked for Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens and had recently buried an urn containing a gold ring. He admitted that he couldn’t stop thinking about the ring, which led him to dig it up in order to pawn it.

When he noticed the police approaching his vehicle, the suspect hid the ring behind a dumpster. However, he later showed officers where to find the ring and also led them to the grave he had disturbed, which showed signs of fresh digging.

As a result, the suspect was arrested on multiple charges, including felony theft, cemetery mischief, criminal trespass, and disturbing the ground in order to access a grave site.

Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens confirmed that he was employed there. After learning about the incident, cemetery staff checked the site and believe this was the only grave that was disturbed. The family of the deceased has been notified.

Charges Filed Against Davidson Include:

Cemetery Mischief: Disturbing or damaging a grave marker or cemetery property. Theft: Taking property valued between $750 and $50,000. Criminal Trespass: Entering property without permission. Disturbing the Ground: Uncovering or moving burial objects or human remains without approval.

