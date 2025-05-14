Governor follows recommendation of State Parole Board, execution moves forward

By WRTV Staff

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Governor Mike Braun is following the Indiana Parole Board’s recommendation to deny clemency to Benjamin Ritchie, who is scheduled for execution on May 20th for the murder of Beech Grove Police Officer Bill Toney in 2000.

Governor Braun explained his decision in a statement released on Wednesday.

“After carefully reviewing the unanimous recommendation from the State Parole Board, I have decided to allow the execution of Benjamin Ritchie to proceed as planned for May 20,” Governor Braun said.

WRTV reached out to Ritchie’s legal team, asking if they had a statement to the governor’s decision. At this time, attorney Mark Kosleke said they do not have anything to say other than, “We are disappointed.”

Ritchie’s legal team argued he should serve a life sentence due to undiagnosed fetal alcohol syndrome, but the board found that his violent history and the circumstances of Officer Toney’s murder did not justify clemency.

In their letter to the governor, the board highlighted Ritchie’s admission during a clemency hearing, where he “did admit to being in a stationary position and intentionally shooting Officer Bill Toney.”

The board said they reviewed “numerous reports containing evaluations of Benjamin Ritchie by mental health professionals and acknowledged his history of abuse and neglect.

However, they ultimately concluded that the factors surrounding Ritchie’s case, including his “over 40 conduct reports” while incarcerated, did not warrant a commutation of his death sentence.

The board also noted the impact of Officer Toney’s murder on his family, emphasizing that he “left behind a wife, two young daughters…and many close friends.” They stated the community had “patiently waited for the day when that sentence would be fulfilled.”

Ritchie has been sitting on death row since 2002. His execution is scheduled for before the hour of sunrise on May 20.

