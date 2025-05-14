Family warily welcomes new neighbors: A family of black bears

By Frankie McLister

Click here for updates on this story

Minnesota (WCCO) — One family north of the Twin Cities is dealing with unexpected visitors — with paws.

It’s been nearly four years since Tammy Madson and her husband purchased their Isanti County home.

“Our camera goes off constantly, all night long and he gets up and checks it and he goes, ‘Oh, they’re back,'” said Tammy Madson, who lives in Isanti with her husband.

“They” as in the neighbors they haven’t met.

“We looked out and it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s five bear out here,'” said Madson. “One large, one medium I would say and then three smaller cubs.”

Black bears.

“They’ve been here every single day. Saturday, Sunday, Monday, today’s Tuesday, been here three times today,” Madson added.

Which is now what she’s slightly on edge about.

“They were right there in front of the patio door, just looking at us,” said Madson. “I am afraid. Yeah, a little bit. A little bit.”

Because they’ve also caused destruction.

“We’ll probably call the DNR and see if they have any recommendations for us,” Madson told WCCO.

Because she’s not playing the game Goldilocks did.

“It’s scary. But the little bears are so cute, they’re like climbing the trees and everything, I mean, they’re really cute but,” Madson added. “I never expected to see a bear. Not in my backyard anyway, and not right by my front door.”

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says black bears are the only bear species that inhabits the state today.

If you see a bear outside of its normal range, the DNR encourages you to report it.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.