Exodus Women’s Conference 2025: A Divine Awakening of Purpose, Power & Praise

May 14, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — HOUSTON, TX – Houston is about to be set ablaze with spiritual purpose, personal empowerment, and unforgettable sisterhood as the Exodus Women’s Conference 2025 returns this August with a mighty call to action: “Break Free and Step Boldly into Purpose!” Hosted at Fallbrook Church and presented by the fast-growing, dynamic Blueprint Church, this two-day experience promises to be more than just a conference—it’s a transformational encounter with destiny. With over 1,000 women expected to attend, the event is positioned to become one of the most inspiring faith-based gatherings in Houston this summer. At its core, the Exodus Women’s Conference is rooted in one of the most defining narratives of faith: the biblical book of Exodus. Just as God delivered the Israelites from bondage and led them into a Promised Land, the conference is designed to guide women through their own spiritual and emotional journey—from captivity to breakthrough, from doubt to divine confidence, from pain to purpose.

Exodus Conference Two Day Details Dates: Friday, August 8 – Saturday, August 9, 2025 Location: Fallbrook Church, 12512 Walters Rd., Houston, TX 77014 Presented by: Blueprint Church | Expected Attendance: 1,000 Women Theme: “Breaking Free. Stepping Boldly. Living Fully.”

💬 A Word from the Pastor “There’s something powerful that happens when women gather in pursuit of God’s presence. Chains break. Hearts heal. Vision is birthed. The Exodus Conference isn’t just an event—it’s a launchpad for legacy.” — Pastor Falyn Davis, Co-Pastor of Blueprint Church 🔥 What Awaits You: This isn’t your average conference—it’s a soul-renewing, spirit-lifting, heart-transforming experience curated for women who are ready to reset, release, and rise. • Break Free from Bondage: Confront and release insecurity, shame, trauma, and the lies that have tried to hold you hostage. • Trust God in Transition: Even when the path ahead is unknown, walk boldly in the truth that your steps are ordered. • Step Into Purpose: Discover and embrace the unique calling God has over your life—because your purpose didn’t die in the wilderness. • Ignite Revival: Through passionate worship and prophetic teaching, women will be revived and recharged to live fully and fearlessly. 🌸 Who Should Attend? Women of all ages, backgrounds, and walks of life are welcome. Whether you’re a single mom, seasoned believer, spiritual seeker, or just searching for clarity and connection, this conference was crafted for YOU. 🕊️ Words That Define the Experience: Freedom | Faith | Revival | Breakthrough | Sisterhood | Empowerment | Movement | Becoming

✝️ About Blueprint Church Located in the heart of Houston, Blueprint Church is quickly becoming a spiritual home for young believers and families alike. Under the passionate leadership of Senior Pastors Matthew and Falyn Davis, Blueprint Church is redefining what church looks like for a new generation. Their focus on belonging, becoming, and building has created a nurturing atmosphere where authenticity meets anointing. With strong outreach efforts in underserved communities and a vibrant ministry that blends modern expression with biblical truth, Blueprint Church is empowering people to live out their divine blueprints—boldly, beautifully, and unapologetically. 🎟️ Registration & Contact To register or learn more, please contact the Exodus Conference Committee at: Exodus@blueprintchurch.us Spaces are limited, and breakthrough is calling—secure your spot today! Houston Style Magazine proudly invites our readers to attend this life-giving, purpose-defining event. Get ready to step out of the past and walk confidently into your Promised Land. The Exodus begins now.

