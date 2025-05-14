Colorado combat Army major pushes to keep serving country amid transgender ban

By Sarah Horbacewicz

COLORADO (KCNC) — The country’s highest court has ruled that President Donald Trump can effectively ban transgender people from serving in the military. The Supreme Court Justices granted an emergency request from the administration to lift a nationwide injunction blocking the policy while litigation continues.

The Defense Department reports there are just over 4,000 transgender people serving in the military right now, and some of those people call Colorado home.

Transgender military members have until June 6 to self-identify, or the Defense Department will start going through medical records.

U.S. Army Maj. Kara Corcoran says she’ll stay as long as she can.

After 17 years of service, including two tours in Afghanistan and countless advanced training programs, Corcoran may be at the end of her career.

“There’s a wealth of experience that includes combat and knowledge of how to do all the logistics that we need to fight our nation’s wars that you’re losing with someone like me,” Corcoran said.

As legal battles continue, the Supreme Court has allowed a ban on transgender troops in the military to temporarily go into effect. Involuntary separation starts in just a few weeks.

Right when Corcoran is set to start a new assignment.

“I am a macerated jump master. I was headed to Fort Bragg. They were looking forward to having another jump master on the team,” Corcoran said, “Unfortunately, I’m probably going to wind up getting booted.”

Hours before the court’s ruling last week, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth shared his views on the issue at a conference in Tampa.

“Everything starts and ends with warriors, from training to the battlefield. We are leaving wokeness and weakness behind,” Hegseth said.

A DOD memo describing the order claims that a transgender person cannot satisfy the rigorous standards necessary for military service.

But Corcoran says transitioning actually made her better.

“When you have a problem and you go solve it, then you’re allowed to optimize your performance and get back into the fight and be the most lethal and ready soldier that you can be for your formation,” Corcoran said, “We have celebrated throughout time the fact that we are a diverse military,” she said, “And that’s what it makes America’s military so strong.”

And in those formations, Corcoran says gender has never been a concern.

“When you’re in a combat zone, you don’t think about those things,” Corcoran said, “Can you actually watch somebody’s six? Can you be able to be there for them? And can you do your job?”

And Corcoran hopes to continue doing her job as she hopes to keep serving her country.

“We have not stopped fighting, and we’re going to continue to fight because that’s what Americans do, and that’s what Americans who serve this country were sworn to do, not only fight for our country, but fight for our right to continue to serve this country, Corcoran said.

The Supreme Court’s ruling on this is not a final decision, but this ruling means the ban can go into effect while the case moves through the courts.

