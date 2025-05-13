Man suffers shotgun wound while turkey hunting

By Tim Wolak

FULTON COUNTY, Indiana (WBND-LD) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources reports Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a turkey hunting incident where a man was shot.

Authorities say Fulton County Dispatch received a call on Saturday around 6:18 a.m. reporting an individual being shot while turkey hunting near C.R. 375 N and C.R. 100 W in Rochester.

The victim, identified as 41-year-old Brian Lehman of Nappanee, suffered a gunshot wound to his head and neck from a 12-gauge shotgun.

Lehman was airlifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released.

The DNR’s initial investigation determined Lehman and a juvenile hunter were walking down a farm lane to access a property when a hunter on the adjacent property mistook Lehman’s movement for a turkey and fired in his direction, striking him.

The juvenile was uninjured.

The DNR says the incident remains under investigation.

Indiana Conservation Officers remind hunters to always identify your target, what is in front of it, and what is behind it before shooting while in the field.

