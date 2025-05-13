Man accused of running sex slave operation now in custody

By Zoie Henry

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — The man accused of running a sex slave operation on Milwaukee’s west side is now in jail. He appeared in court for preliminary and bond hearings for human trafficking and sexual assault charges filed last Monday.

Austin Chronister and a criminal complaint with new chargesMan accused of sex slave operations appears in court to face new charges During the preliminary hearing, a Milwaukee Police Department detective, Michael Walker, testified. He said Austin Chronister forced women into involuntary servitude.

“My investigation, revealed that it was a, BDSM [bondage and discipline, dominance and submission, sadism and masochism] society in which people, signed contracts and thought they were coming in, for that purpose and were, later, again through force, fraud, coercion, being trafficked for servitude and sexual assault,” Walker said.

During the bond hearing, a victim spoke about what she believed the judge should do based on her experience.

“He has numerous charges against him, detailed sexual assaults with the use of force, yet he remains active on dating apps. Additionally, he uses the nickname of Rocky on these apps that would prevent association with this case by name. This alternate name is just another level to his manipulation to prevent women from being warned of who he is,” she said.

A judge set Chronister’s bond at $10,000. He was ordered not to actively use any dating apps or visit any pornography or fetish websites

