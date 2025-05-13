‘Helped me be a better person,’ ‘Like a brother’: Friends and family remember apartment fire victims

By Emily Pofahl

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner on Monday identified four of the five people killed in a deadly Mother’s Day apartment fire near 27th Street and Highland Boulevard.

Firefighters responded to the scene Sunday morning to find heavy smoke and flames in the 85-unit building. Crews conducted numerous rescues, using ladders to reach residents trapped on upper floors and navigating smoke-filled hallways to bring others to safety. Approximately 30 people were rescued by firefighters.

The victims are 40-year-old Torrell Coleman, 62-year-old Verna Richards, 67-year-old Maureen Green, 76-year-old Mark Chaffin, and an unidentified woman, who authorities said died in the hallway.

“I’m still in shock. Because it’s, like, not Maureen. Not our Maureen,” said Lolita Dysart, who was friends with Green for 18 years.

Dysart said Green had a unique fashion sense and liked to smoke cigars.

“She liked to dress in suits, and she wore joggers and tennis shoes. She always had to match — everything matches,” Dysart said.

The pair met through a support group, and Dysart tells WISN 12 News that Green’s perseverance changed her life.

“She inspired me a lot. When you see a person struggle and they understand what you’re going through, it helps you to be a better person. And she helped me be a better person,” Dysart said.

Friends and family of Torrell Coleman told WISN 12 News the 40-year-old was a father. Friends said he loved music and sports.

“He was like a brother, man. He was like my own brother. We’d watch games together,” said Terron Guy, one of Coleman’s friends. “I didn’t want to show tears. Just stay strong for him and his family and stuff.”

The family of Verna Richards tells WISN 12 News they are devastated. They said she was a mother of four who loved spending time with her nine grandkids and was a big Chicago Bears fan. The Richards family is fundraising to help with funeral expenses. Donate here.

WISN 12 News is working to get in contact with the families of Mark Chaffin, and of the unidentified woman.

