Dog suffers severe burns, vet believes it’s tied to similar case, DACC says otherwise

By Randy Wimbley

Click here for updates on this story

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A dog named Monroe is receiving medical treatment after suffering severe burns in Detroit. It’s the second such case in recent weeks that has animal advocates concerned about a possible connection between the incidents.

“So, the membrane has filled in this entire spot,” Dr. Lucretia Greear said while tracking Monroe’s recovery.

The Great Lakes Bully Brigade brought the pitbull mix to Woodhaven Animal Hospital after acquiring it from Detroit Animal Care and Control.

Monroe’s injuries are strikingly similar to those of another dog named Memphis, who the Bully Brigade also rescued. It’s owner doused it with hot grease.

“Obviously, these animals were both badly abused in a very, literally almost criminal way,” Greear said.

A concerned citizen took Memphis to DACC from the area of Dexter Avenue and W. Boston Boulevard on Detroit’s west side. DACC officers picked up Monroe about 3 miles away on Meyers Road near Grand River Avenue on May 2 .

“If you’re doing this to an animal, what are you doing to other people? This is cruel,” Starlette Rowland, who lives in the area, said.

Even though Monroe and Memphis’ injuries are similar, a spokeswoman for DACC says that right now, there’s no evidence that the two cases are tied.

“But I think there’s a very strong concern that they are related. That these animals are related and they both were injured potentially at the same time,” Greear said.

The Great Lakes Bully Brigade has spent about $5,000 for Monroe and Memphis’ medical care. The Animal Resource Funding Foundation is matching donations to cover the costs of Monroe’s veterinarian bills.

“These abuse cases, it’s usually pretty expensive. So that’s where we come in and try to assist,” said Ilona Parks with the Animal Resource Funding Foundation. “We see some of the worst cases of abuse. So of course, we heard about Monroe and needed to step up and assist and do what we could to try to get him better.”

Monroe should be fully recovered from her injuries in a few weeks. There’s no investigation into her injuries because DACC has not identified a suspect.

Greear fears injuries like this will keep happening until Michigan’s laws change.

“For animal rights to really stick and have an impact and for us to really be able to enforce things, they can’t be viewed in the eyes of the law as property,” Greear said.

DACC is urging anyone who witnesses or suspects animal abuse to call its hotline at 313-922-DOGS.

Those interested in helping cover the cost of Monroe and Memphis’ medical care can do so on the Great Lakes Bully Brigade website.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.