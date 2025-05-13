Beverley McGrew Walker Champions Global Access Through Fort Bend’s Annual Passport Fair

By Francis Page, Jr.

May 13, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — SUGAR LAND, TX – If securing a passport has ever felt like navigating a bureaucratic maze, Beverley McGrew Walker, the ever-innovative Fort Bend County District Clerk, has once again stepped up to rewrite that story — with style, service, and a spirit of inclusion.

Mark your calendars: On Saturday, May 17, 2025, the Four Corners Recreation Center at 15710 Old Richmond Rd., Sugar Land, TX 77498, will transform into an all-in-one destination for passport hopefuls across the region. From 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, residents can apply for or renew their U.S. passport in a streamlined, community-centered environment where ease meets efficiency.

A Civic Tradition with Purpose

This isn’t just a one-off event — it’s a growing annual tradition that reflects Walker’s deep belief that access to government services should never be a luxury. “We’re not waiting for the people to come to us — we’re bringing the services to them,” Walker shared during a past event. And indeed, this Passport Fair is proof that smart governance starts with meeting people where they are.

For those juggling work, school pickups, and everything in between, this weekend passport fair provides a timely alternative to weekday courthouse visits. Whether you’re preparing for a family vacation, an overseas study program, or a humanitarian mission abroad, this fair is your gateway to the world — no travel required.

Appointments Made Simple

Due to high demand, appointments are strongly encouraged and can be scheduled at fbctx.gov/passports. Walk-ins will be accommodated as time permits, but securing a time slot is the best way to ensure a seamless experience.

The website also offers a complete breakdown of costs and requirements, ensuring you know what to bring before you arrive — including your money order or check (no cash accepted), proper ID, and passport photos (available on-site for $15). Be sure to review the required documentation, especially if you’re applying for a minor under age 16, as both parents must be present or proper notarized documentation must be submitted.

Why It Matters

A U.S. passport isn’t just a travel document — it’s a symbol of opportunity, mobility, and identity. And thanks to Walker’s leadership, Fort Bend County continues to raise the bar when it comes to making essential services available to every corner of the community, regardless of zip code or weekday work constraints.

This effort is part of Walker’s broader mission to modernize and humanize the Fort Bend District Clerk’s Office. From online transparency to in-person outreach, she’s transforming how citizens interact with their government — not just with efficiency, but with empathy.

Stay Informed, Stay Connected

This event is just one of many future-forward services offered by the District Clerk’s Office. To stay updated on future passport fairs, community events, and public service innovations, follow Fort Bend County District Clerk Beverley Walker on social media and keep an eye on fbctx.gov/districtclerk.

Houston Style Takeaway

From empowering families to explore the world to simplifying government processes, Beverley McGrew Walker’s Annual Passport Fair is more than just an errand — it’s an invitation to expand your horizons. So whether it’s Paris, Panama, or a pilgrimage home, let Fort Bend County’s Passport Fair be your first stamp on the journey.

