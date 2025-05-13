Attorneys for Amber Waterman say she has an abnormal growth in her brain

By Adam Roberts

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas (KHBS) — Attorneys for Amber Waterman, accused of killing a pregnant woman and her unborn baby, say she has an abnormal growth in her brain.

The attorneys are asking that a professional examine Waterman to see if she is fit for trial.

“This motion is based upon the presence of a lesion/tumor/cyst/growth in Waterman’s brain, and which has caused various symptoms, including seizures and difficulty in expression,” the filing states. “Counsel is concerned about the effect on comprehension as well.”

The motion asks for an MRI, a CT scan, and/or X-rays.

Prosecutors say Waterman lured Ashley Bush, 33, of Benton County, into her car in Maysville in October 2022.

Bush thought she was going to a job interview in Bentonville.

Instead, Waterman shot Bush and then removed her unborn child, police say. She tried to burn Bush’s body on her property in McDonald County, Missouri.

The Department of Justice says Waterman had planned to claim Bush’s baby as her own.

Amber Waterman took a plea deal in federal court last year. She was given two consecutive life sentences without parole on charges of kidnapping resulting in death.

Last week, the Arkansas Supreme Court rejected a double jeopardy appeal in the case.

