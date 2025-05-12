Ko Olina Children’s Festival raises $60K for Kapiolani Medical Center

By Kayli Pascal-Martinez

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV) — The Ko Olina Children’s Festival raised $60,000 for Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children.

The ninth annual festival was held at the Ulua Lagoon where hundreds of keiki participated in fun games, activities, and even watched a screening of Moana 2.

“The Ko Olina Children’s Festival has become a special tradition for our resort and community. We are honored to support the incredible work of the Kapiolani Medical Center ohana,” said Sweetie Nelson, director of destination marketing for Ko Olina.

This year’s festival was filled with activities including talk story sessions with Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards, coral reef protection lessons with the Kuleana Coral Restoration and Fish Pono, ocean-themed face painting, photo booths, customizable keiki ID cards, and so much more!

Keiki also got to dance hula with Disney characters from Aulani’s Ohana Hula Show and grabbed a photo of Disney Studios’ Lilo & Stitch booth.

Throughout the event there was live entertainment from students at the Kapena School of Music, brothers in Nyjah Music and Zyah Rhythm from the North Shore.

In addition to all the exciting festivities, local vendors offered plenty of ono food options including poke bowls, smash burgers, hand rolls and kettle corn.

“Year after year, the festival is a place where kids can be kids and families can make wonderful memories. We are so grateful to participate in this event and beyond thankful as recipients of your generosity,” said Mike Foutch, Kapiolani vice president of hospital operations.

