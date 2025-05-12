Car carrier spills vehicles into ditch along PA highway after rollover crash

By Rachael Lardani

Click here for updates on this story

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A car carrier flipped over early Monday morning on Interstate 83 in York County, spilling four vehicles it was hauling into a ditch alongside the roadway.

The rollover crash happened in the northbound lanes near Exit 35, Route 177/Lewisberry, in Fairview Township around 4:30 a.m.

Video from the scene showed four SUVs lined up in a row, lying on their sides at the bottom of a grassy ditch. You can see that video below.

The car carrier and the spilled vehicles have all been towed away.

The scene is now clear.

The fire department said the area is a heavy merge point with school traffic and other commuters on the interstate.

The Fairview Township Fire Department said no injuries were reported.

Second crash:

Less than a mile away, a separate crash happened on Interstate 83 northbound around 5:45 a.m.

That wreck blocked lanes of traffic and caused additional delays and backups in the area Monday morning.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.