Woman with baby in car crashes into front doors of North Carolina grocery store, deputies say

Published 12:51 pm

By Stephanie Moore

    LENOIR COUNTY, North Carolina (WYFF) — A woman, with a 10-month-old baby in her car, crashed into the front entrance of a North Carolina grocery store Thursday.

Authorities with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said Stephanie Marie Morales, 39, of Kinston, drove into the front entrance of the grocery store on U.S. 258 around 4:45 p.m., destroying the doors in the process.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist the Kinston Police Department to catch Morales who drove away from the store.

Authorities said Morales was eventually pulled over. They said they found a 10-month-old child in the front seat of the vehicle who was not in a car seat

A 7-year-old girl in the store had minor injuries at the grocery store.

Morales received the following charges:

Driving while impaired Injury to real property Misdemeanor child abuse Reckless Driving Hit and run property, damage and injury Fail to decrease speed to avoid accident Driving while license revoked No liability insurance Expired registration Inspection violation Child not in rear seat

Morales did not receive a bond.

