Teachers shaken after ICE agents mistakenly raid their home

By ‘A’ali’i Dukelow

MAUI, Hawai’i (KITV) — A Maui teacher is speaking out on a raid gone wrong after federal immigration officers mistakenly searched her home for a man who no longer lives there.

The educator, a US citizen who wished to remain anonymous, recounted the incident during a virtual press conference with the Hawai’i State Teachers Association.

According to the teacher, about a dozen armed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents forced their way into the multi-family residence in Kahului at around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, pushing past her and ignoring her request for a search warrant.

“The whole situation was really overwhelming and traumatic for all of us but I felt the need to speak out because I feel it could have been handled better,” the teacher shared.

“I really do not want to see that happen again with teachers who are here to help our children, who are here legally as well.”

Other teachers from the Philippines live in the home as well, and the teacher felt she needed to advocate for them because they are on work visas.

She repeatedly asked if she could show the officers her identification and they refused, holding her and the other teachers for about 45 minutes and taking down names.

The teacher eventually convinced the agents to allow her to present her passport, saying she was worried they would miss school.

“When I was brought upstairs and showed the agent my passport, he was taken aback and looked shocked and apologized to me several times,” the teacher recalled.

She later learned the agents were looking for a Hispanic man who lived at the home a year ago and that they only provided a warrant after the search.

“The important point here is that there was no actual warrant shown to these individuals. They didn’t know there was a warrant. They didn’t know who they were looking for,” HSTA Deputy Director Andrea Eshelman emphasized.

An ICE spokesperson reported the search was related to an immigration investigation and said the following in a statement:

“The occupants of the location were cooperative and HSI was able to conduct its search without interference or any impediment.

For the safety of the agents and the occupants, residents of the home were briefly detained and interviewed in addition to the search.”

The Department of Education reported it is in contact with the teachers’ program sponsor to ensure they’re supported.

