Indigenous designers take center stage at Native Fashion Week in Santa Fe

By Peyton Spellacy

Click here for updates on this story

SANTA FE, N.M. (KOAT) — Santa Fe is hosting a first-of-its-kind fashion event this weekend that brings together Indigenous designers and models from across North America. Native Fashion Week is running through Sunday, offering runway shows, fashion panels and a farmer’s market.

The event aims to elevate Santa Fe’s profile in the global fashion scene, with Director Amber-Dawn Bear Robe expressing hopes that the city could someday be seen alongside Paris, Milan and New York as a major fashion capital.

“When it comes to American couture, you don’t get more refined, intentional, or rooted in tradition than with Indigenous design,” Bear Robe said.

She emphasized the importance of changing outdated perceptions of Native culture. “It’s that vision to the rest of the world is really stuck in this Edward Curtis Indian, meaning the headdress, the stoic Indian, rather than the contemporary living, breathing culture of Indigenous arts, fashion, people, et cetera,” Bear Robe said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.