BCSO drone video shows children with loaded gun

By Nick Catlin

Click here for updates on this story

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOAT) — Drone video by the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office shows two children armed with a firearm in Albuquerque.

The two children were ages 9 and 7, according to BCSO. Its drone was credited for allowing law enforcement to monitor the situation live for better situational awareness and to provide updates.

Video shows a non-lethal weapon was shot at the two children, which caused one of them to point the weapon at law enforcement. Deputies were able to secure the area and prevent anything further from happening.

BCSO also said this highlights how valuable its drone program is to responding to people in crisis. The incident happened in February 2025.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.