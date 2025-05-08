‘We’re one great, big family’; Wisconsin hospital has 14 pregnant nurses in one unit

By Hannah Hilyard

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (WISN) — The nurses at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital’s Women and Infants Center help bring in newborn babies into this world every single day.

Now it’s their turn.

The hospital announced this week that 14 of its labor and delivery nurses are pregnant at the same time.

“We’re one great big family, and it’s just been awesome to be able to say, ‘Hey, I’m going through this. What are you going through?'” nurse Ashley Schlies told 12 News Wednesday.

Some are already moms. Others are experiencing pregnancy for the first time, but all are well-prepared. That’s because they are all labor and delivery nurses.

“How cool would it be to help witness the miracle of life every single day? And it’s amazing,” pregnant nurse Ali Schmidt exclaimed.

With a staff of 87, the floor’s nursing manager said they are prepared for the months ahead.

“They have a plan, and we have the staff and the team we need to continue to provide care,” said Sara Johnson, the Women & Infants Center nursing manager. “Our team is definitely a family, and so it’s cool that there’s an expansion of that family.”

The first nurse is due this week. The 14th is due in October.

Eleven of the 14 nurses were able to take a photo together, showcasing their baby bumps. They want to recreate it in a year.

“We’re definitely hoping to get them all back in a year when all these babies are born and being able to take a group picture again!” Schlies said.

