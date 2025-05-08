Thousands of farm birds rescued after being left in tractor-trailer in Delaware with no food, water

By WGAL staff

Click here for updates on this story

LANCASTER, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Thousands of farm birds – including some from hatcheries in the Susquehanna Valley – were rescued after being left in a tractor-trailer in Delaware for days.

The birds came from at least three hatcheries in Lancaster County:

Freedom Ranger Hatchery in Reinholds Fifth Day Farm in New Holland Reich’s Poultry Farm in Marietta

The hatchlings were being shipped to different parts of the country but never made it.

Instead, about 10,000 birds ended up outside a distribution center in New Castle. They were left there for at least three days with no food or water.

At least 3,000 of the birds died.

Surviving birds The First State Animal Center and SPCA is taking care of the surviving birds.

According to its most recent update, roughly half the animals are in a stable but cautious condition.

Once the birds are healthy, they will be placed up for adoption.

The organization is asking for donations.

‘Phenomenal’ amount of money lost An office manager at Freedom Hatchery said the business has no idea how the birds ended up at the distribution center.

More than 80 customers lost a “phenomenal” amount of money because of the shipping issues.

Under investigation The Delaware Department of Agriculture is now investigating how the shipping error happened.

We reached out but have not heard back.

USPS statement The U.S. Postal Service did not answer News 8’s questions about this specific incident but said in a statement, “We are aware of limited instances where there has been a breakdown in our processes and procedures with this type of shipment, and we are actively investigating and identifying the cause. Local postal teams will work with affected customers to address their concerns and determine timely solutions for any issues with these shipments.”

Spokesperson Mark Lawrence also said the USPS has been working with hatcheries for more than 100 years to safely transport mail-order chicks.

“The U.S. Postal Service is one of just a few carriers that ship limited types of live animals, and we have established processes and procedures for the safe handling of these shipments,” he said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.