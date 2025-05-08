Nebraska man facing two felonies for allegedly attacking neighbor, 7-year-old with lightsaber

By KETV Staff Report

AUBURN, Nebraska (KETV) — An Auburn man is facing two felonies after being accused of attacking his neighbor and her 7-year-old daughter with a lightsaber.

Nemaha County Sheriff’s deputies said Aidan White, 25, admitted to striking the woman and her child.

According to court documents, White stated that he had “become upset” with the victims because their rent was going to be raised due to them keeping the thermostat set to high.

Deputies seized the lightsaber and described it as a “higher quality device” made of metal and thick plastic that was about 3.5 feet long. Deputies said the device could cause “significant pain and injury” when used to strike someone.

The affidavit says the victims and witnesses all said White has a “propensity for violent outbursts” and stated he previously chased a neighbor down the street with an ax.

White is facing charges of felony child abuse and second-degree assault. He’s due in court June 3.

