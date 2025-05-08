Man arrested after throwing dog at police officer, taking woman hostage in Albuquerque

By Vince Rodriguez

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Albuquerque police have arrested a man with felony warrants after he threw a dog at an officer and tried to flee.

Police say officers found a man loitering outside of a gas station at 3601 Candelaria Road in northeast Albuquerque on May 5. Police noted there was a no trespassing sign directly above the man.

Officers contacted the man, who was identified as Bobby Chavez, to let him know he was being detained for trespassing.

Police say Chavez was holding a small dog when an officer asked for his identification and then threw the dog and ran.

As officers were chasing Chavez, police say he jumped a fence and ran into an apartment. The resident of the apartment texted a neighbor saying the man would not let her leave, according to police.

The resident found a way out of the apartment and told officers Chavez was not allowed in the apartment. Police say Chavez told the resident he was running from police.

Chavez was taken into custody shortly after.

Albuquerque police say the dog was found and taken to Animal Welfare. The dog’s owner was found and will be reunited soon.

Police say the dog did not belong to the Chavez.

