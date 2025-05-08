Kansas police say naked man bit dog, fought officers at gas station

By Nick Sloan

LAWRENCE, Kansas (KMBC) — A man is in custody after allegedly resisting arrest and attacking police officers and his own dog during a violent struggle at a Lawrence gas station on Wednesday.

Lawrence police responded to a disturbance just before 3 p.m. at Casey’s General Store in the 1700 block of West Sixth Street.

Employees reported the man was refusing to leave the store’s bathroom and had brought a dog inside with him.

When officers arrived, they found the man naked.

Police say the man refused to comply with commands and began fighting officers who tried to arrest him.

Officers used a Taser twice, but the man continued to resist arrest, police said.

The man allegedly bit his dog’s ear and neck and refused to release his grip, police said.

Police said several officers suffered minor injuries.

One officer was treated at a hospital for a bite wound allegedly inflicted by the suspect.

The dog suffered minor injuries and was transported to the Lawrence Humane Society for evaluation and care.

