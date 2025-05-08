California Highway Patrol deploys fleet of new low-profile vehicles to combat “video game-styled driving”

By Cecilio Padilla

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — California Highway Patrol will be deploying an updated tool against dangerous drivers this week.

On Thursday, CHP revealed plans to deploy dozens of low-profile patrol vehicles.

The vehicles have minimal markings that distinguish them as a cop car. Understated CHP livery will adorn the sides of some vehicles, but sirens are integrated inside.

Highlighting the goal to blend in with traffic, the vehicles – which are Dodge Durangos outfitted with the police interceptor high-performance package – will mostly stick to common private vehicle stock colors.

CHP says they are specifically taking aim against “video game-styled” driving.

“The new vehicles give our officers an important advantage,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee in a statement. “They will allow us to identify and stop drivers who are putting others at risk, while still showing a professional and visible presence once enforcement action is needed.”

According to numbers cited by CHP, officers field nearly 1,000 reports a day regarding reckless driving.

Highway patrol and other law enforcement agencies often employ low-profile vehicles in their fleets.

CHP noted that the first 25 vehicles of their new low-profile generation are being deployed around the state as of early May.

By June, CHP expects to have 100 low-profile patrol vehicles deployed strategically along the state’s busiest roadways.

