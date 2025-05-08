Another gun-related item found in student’s possession

By Zac Carlisle

STARKVILLE, Mississippi (WTVA) — Starkville school administrators found another gun-related item in a student’s possession this week.

Starkville Oktibbeha School District Superintendent Tony McGee shared a video statement on social media, informing parents about the discovery of a loaded magazine clip on Wednesday, May 8 at the Partnership Middle School.

“There was no firearm present, but the clip itself is still a serious concern,” McGee said.

A similar discovery happened the day before at Henderson Ward Stewart Elementary where staff members found a gun in a student’s backpack.

“Thankfully, no one was harmed in either situation, and we’re grateful to those individuals that acted quickly to ensure everyone’s safety,” McGee added.

He urged parents to check their children’s bags each morning to ensure they possess nothing inappropriate.

The superintendent also said the school district instructed staff to screen students up entry to school.

