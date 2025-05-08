8-year-old girl rescued from lake, given CPR by bystander

By Jeff Tavss

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (KSTU) — An 8-year-old girl is alive after being rescued from a Tooele County lake and given CPR by a bystander who saw her struggling to swim Wednesday.

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call of a possible drowning at Stansbury Lake just before 6 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found that a group of girls had been practicing to swim while in the water.

While the girls were in the lake, two begun to struggle, with one being able to get to shore on her own, while the 8-year-old was pulled from the water by someone walking nearby.

The bystander who rescued the girl, and another person, performed CPR on the girl, who became responsive after a few moments.

When medical teams arrived, they found the girl “conscious, talking, and alert,” according to the sheriff’s office, and she was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The sheriff’s office wrote a note on social media extending “sincere appreciation to the two individuals whose swift actions helped save this young girl’s life. Their willingness to step in without hesitation undoubtedly made a critical difference in today’s outcome.”

