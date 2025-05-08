14-year-old leads high-speed police chase, driving on sidewalks and into oncoming traffic in Pennsylvania, police say

By Rachael Lardani

MOUNT JOY, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A 14-year-old boy led police on a high-speed chase in Lancaster County, according to the Mount Joy Borough Police Department.

Officers said they responded to Mount Joy for a reckless driver in progress.

While in pursuit, police noticed the unlicensed teen, from Harrisburg, endangering the public while driving erratically, according to a recent report.

The teen led officers on a high-speed chase and was driving off the roadway onto the sidewalk, nearly striking pedestrians, according to the report.

Police said the teen drove in the wrong direction into oncoming traffic and failed to stop at a stop sign.

According to police, the boy took the vehicle without the consent of the owner.

The 14-year-old boy was arrested on May 6 and charged with the following:

– Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer

– Recklessly endangering another person

– Reckless driving

– Disregarding traffic lanes

– Duties at stop sign

– Driving without a license

– Unauthorized use of motor/other vehicle

No further details have been released at this time.

