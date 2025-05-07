Teen survivor overcomes Melanoma, set to graduate cancer-free

By Tyrese Boone

Texas (KRIS) — Despite a difficult year battling Stage 4 Intense Melanoma, Cambri Calaway never let cancer stop her from living life to the fullest—or achieving academic excellence.

The high school senior continued to excel in her classes, maintaining an impressive 4.56 GPA, all while undergoing treatment. She still found time to enjoy milestone moments with her classmates.

“I was able to go to prom and was able to go to football games, even though my stomach did hurt through it,” Cambri said. “I wasn’t going to miss it.”

Now, just weeks away from graduation, Cambri is celebrating something even bigger—being declared cancer-free as of April.

Her mother, Jordan Mitchell, called it a moment of pure joy. “They see no signs of cancer, and for the first time since June of last year, this was just wonderful news,” she said.

Cambri will continue to be monitored for the next five years, but her focus is now on the future. She’s headed to Texas State University this fall, where she plans to pursue a degree in nursing—driven by a desire to help others the way medical professionals helped her.

She also shares a message of encouragement for others going through similar battles. “Lean on your family and friends. Let them help you. Let the community come to you and stay faithful. Day by day,” Cambri said.

With graduation just around the corner, Cambri walks the stage not just as a top student—but as a survivor.

