Woman sics pitbull on another woman during violent fight

By Courtney Shaw, Bob Jones

Click here for updates on this story

AKRON, Ohio (WEWS) — A woman in Akron suffered serious injuries to her face after she was stabbed by another woman and attacked by a pitbull.

Police were called to a home in the 1000 block of Burkhardt Avenue Saturday around 4 a.m. for a report of two women fighting.

When they arrived, they learned a woman had been stabbed before a 51-year-old woman allegedly sicced her pitbull on the 46-year-old victim, according to Lt. Michael Murphy.

The victim was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General with serious injuries to her face, police said

The suspect, Nicole Posey, has been charged with felonious assault. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.