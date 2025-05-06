Woman charged after allegedly ramming vehicle, pulling out gun

By Ryan Shiner

Click here for updates on this story

COLUMBIA, Missouri (KMIZ) — A Columbia woman has been charged after she allegedly drove into another vehicle and pulled out a gun on Saturday.

Hali Johnson, 40, was charged with second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. She is being held at the Boone County Jail without bond. An initial court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

The probable cause statement says that police were called to Primrose Drive on Saturday. Johnson allegedly followed the victim’s vehicle with her Ford Escape and blocked the road so the victims couldn’t drive away, the statement says. A Chevrolet truck also parked behind the victim’s vehicle, the statement says.

Three or four men and three or four youths then got out of the vehicles and started punching the victim’s vehicle, the statement says. Johnson also got out of her vehicle, screamed and hit it with her hands, the statement says.

Johnson then got back into her Ford and rammed it into the victim’s vehicle, court documents say. One of the victims claimed they saw Johnson holding a gun, the statement says.

Johnson allegedly admitted to police that she punched the victim’s windshield after they backed into her truck and claimed that she initially started chasing the victim because she thought a kidnapping was occurring, court documents say.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.