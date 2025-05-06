Victim identified in deadly Florida bear attack, 2 bears removed from area



WBBH

By Gulf Coast News

Click here for updates on this story

COLLIER COUNTY, Florida (WBBH) — A man and a dog died after a bear attack in Collier County, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

The incident happened in a wooded area off State Road 29 near Copeland, north of Everglades City.

Gulf Coast News confirmed with FWC officials on scene that two bears were removed from the area Monday night.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a man being found dead at 7:07 a.m. in the area near the 22000 block of SR-29.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is leading the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

FWC confirmed that they are actively investigating the “suspected fatal wildlife attack” that’s been reported to involve a bear, where both a man and a dog died.

According to FWC, these incidents did not occur at the same time, and both were found within a couple of hundred yards in the area. FWC is working to determine if it was the same bear or multiple bears involved in the attack.

Officials identified the victim as Robert Markel, 89, who was a long-time resident in the Jerome area.

According to the FWC, his daughter made the 911 call after seeing the bear attack a dog, and then seeing her father had been killed too.

The animal involved may still be in the area, FWC said earlier Monday, adding, “Out of an abundance of caution, we urge residents and visitors to remain vigilant, and avoid the area. Do not approach or attempt to track wildlife. Law enforcement and FWC personnel are working to locate the animal and ensure public safety.”

FWC said four live bear traps were deployed.

According to FWC, this would be the first bear attack leading to a fatality in Florida’s history.

The bear attack is a reminder of the last known incident in Collier County in 2018 that left a man with 41 stitches.

This is a developing story.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.