Teacher faces federal charge after allegedly attempting to send nine-year-old obscene messages

By Frances Lin

PINELLAS COUNTY, Florida (WFTS) — A third-grade teacher has been indicted in federal court after he allegedly attempted to send an obscene message to a child, who ended up being an undercover agent.

According to a federal indictment from the United States District Court Middle District of Florida, Lee Hughes has been charged with one count of attempted transmission of harmful material.

The indictment said Hughes had messaged an undercover account in June of 2024 and talked about “getting into nude time at the home.” Hughes messaged the undercover account a couple of times wanting to connect.

Hughes discussed with the undercover his interest in a sexually open household and wanted to babysit a purported nine-year-old female child. Hughes told the undercover, “I’d definitely love her on my lap lol” the indictment said.

The undercover then sent Hughes a photo of the nine-year-old, fully clothed. Hughes sent back a message with his genitals exposed and a message that said “should show and see if she likes lol,” the indictment said.

From June 2024 until the present day, the indictment alleged Hughes was consistently messaging the undercover about sexual abuse he wanted to inflict on the nine-year-old.

He allegedly sent the undercover officer ten different pictures and videos of his genitals and requested that he show the nine-year-old.

ABC Action News is posting Hughes’ mugshot because investigators say he is in a position of power over children the same age as the alleged intended victim.

On May 1, Hughes went to a location to meet the child and was arrested.

The day after the arrest, Pinellas Prep Academy parents received a message from the school saying he was fired.

