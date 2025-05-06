Police identify man killed by deputies outside Hendricks County courthouse; no officers injured

By WRTV Staff

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Indiana (WRTV) — A man is dead after being shot by deputies outside the Hendricks County Courthouse on Monday.

According to Indiana State Police, who is investigating the incident, two deputies were escorting a group of inmates into the courthouse around 12:55 p.m. Monday.

As the group approached the courthouse, they were allegedly confronted by a man brandishing a firearm.

Police said the man fired at least one shot, and deputies returned shots toward the suspect.

Indiana State Police identified the shooter as 65-year-old Mark Vawter of Plainfield, Indiana.

Family members tell WRTV that Vawter was the great-grandfather of two children, Iris and Ares,who were killed in a car crash back in February.

They were in the car that was hit by a man fleeing from Avon Police in a stolen car. One child died at the scene. The other child died days later.

The driver of that car, S’Doni Pettis, was supposed to appear in Hendricks County court Monday. He is charged with eight crimes, including causing death while operating a motor vehicle.

ISP confirmed the two Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputies who discharged their weapons in the shooting to be Deputy Zachary Emmitt and Deputy Nathan Phillips.

The deputies have been placed on administrative leave as is procedure.

The suspect was pronounced deceased on the scene.

None of the deputies, inmates or people in the area were injured in this incident, according to ISP.

The scene has been secured, and authorities have confirmed there is no further danger to the public. Offices in the building are currently closed.

Indiana State Police are actively investigating.

