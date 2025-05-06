North Texas high school student on life support after “Senior Assassin” game injury

By J.D. Miles

Click here for updates on this story

North Texas (KTVT) — A North Texas high school student is fighting for his life after playing in late April a controversial water gun game that’s become popular among seniors about to graduate.

The game is called “Senior Assassin.” Players have a list of classmates they need to “kill” by spraying with a water gun, while avoiding being “killed” themselves. Participants use one of a handful of mobile apps to track their targets.

While the rules may seem harmless, some say it encourages kids to put themselves in danger.

Arlington student on life support after playing “Senior Assassin”

Armed with water guns and chasing classmates through an Arlington neighborhood, Isaac Leal jumped onto the back of a Jeep that began to pull out of a driveway.

“Everybody that’s playing has to download that app,” explained Jose Leal, Isaac Leal’s father. “So, that way, they can tell you what location each person is at.”

Only minutes after the vehicle pulled away with the 17-year-old standing on the back bumper, he was on the ground with a severe head injury.

The South Grand Prairie High School baseball star, only weeks away from graduation, is now on life support at Medical City Arlington.

Videos show the moment “Senior Assassin” took a wrong turn

“Everything was planned out, but plans changed overnight,” said Raquel Vazquez, Isaac Leal’s mother. “Nothing matters but saving your kid’s life.”

Videos from security cameras show Isaac Leal standing on the back bumper of the Jeep as it made several turns before a dip in the road ejected him onto the pavement.

“It was literally six turns and it ended up being five minutes, so that’s five minutes of him holding on for his life,” Jose Leal said.

Only an ambulance responded to the scene, which upset the parents who want the police to conduct a criminal investigation.

Arlington PD responds following parents’ complaint In a statement to CBS News Texas, the Arlington Police Department said it was first made aware of the incident on Saturday, May 3, “when his family contacted us and officers responded to the hospital to speak with them” and a police report was taken.

The statement continued:

“In reviewing calls for service from the date the incident occurred, April 20, we learned that EMS responded to the accident site for what was described as an unconscious person. PD, however, was never dispatched and we were not notified that Mr. Leal’s injuries stemmed from a traffic incident until we spoke with his family this past weekend.

The APD Traffic Division is leading the investigation.

Based on evidence we have reviewed, it appears Mr. Leal was hanging out the back of the vehicle when the accident occurred.”

“I understand accidents happen, but this was not an accident,” Vazquez said.

Isaac Leal’s family holds vigil, hoping for recovery

The family said it’s having trouble moving Isaac to another hospital.

Medical City Healthcare/Medical City Arlington released the following statement to CBS News Texas:

“Our hearts go out to any family with a seriously ill loved one. If for any reason a family requests treatment for their loved one at another facility, we try to facilitate a transfer. It is important to note that transfers are dependent on the patient’s condition, whether they are stable enough to be transferred, as well as the receiving hospital’s capacity and willingness to accept the patient.”

“We’re going to keep fighting for my son,” Vazquez said. “I don’t know how to make it more clear.”

Isaac Leal’s family has kept a constant vigil by his side since the accident, holding out hope that he will recover. They wanted to speak out to hopefully spare other parents from the same pain they are going through.

Family, school warn about “Senior Assassin” game

“People need to be aware of games like this, as a teenager, you’re not aware if something bad is gonna happen,” Jose Leal said.

The “Senior Assassin” game has become an unofficial tradition among students across the country.

Most of the controversy surrounds the use of water guns, which have been mistaken for real firearms. It prompted South Grand Prairie High’s principal to issue a warning to the senior class:

“Students who engage in this activity on or around school grounds may face disciplinary action, including the loss of senior privileges.”

The principal at nearby Timberview High School is threatening three days if in-school suspension for students caught playing the game on campus.

While his baseball teammates are “Playing for Isaac” and a community surrounds a devastated family, a photo of the promising young pitcher with scholarship offers, now clinging to life, may send the strongest message yet about celebrating a senior year safely.

“You never think it’s going to hit close to home until it does,” Vazquez said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.