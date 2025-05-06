Skip to Content
‘I could hear the bullets’: Witness describes gunshots at Oklahoma City bar

Published 7:26 am

By Shelby Montgomery

    OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Gunfire rang out late Monday night at a popular bar in Oklahoma City’s Midtown District, leaving several people injured and causing mass panic and dozens of people to run for cover.

The Collective Shooting Oklahoma City MidtownInvestigation ongoing after 7 people shot, 2 others injured at Midtown bar in Oklahoma City The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on the outdoor patio area of The Collective near Northwest 10th Street and Harvey Avenue after a fight broke out. According to police, at least two shooters were involved, but information about the suspects has not been released.

“Once officers arrived, they encountered numerous victims, numerous gunshot victims,” said Lt. Robert Allen with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

On Tuesday, police told KOCO 5 that nine people were injured in the shooting. Seven of those people were shot, and nine were hurt from glass debris.

Four of the shooting victims were seriously injured, but police said everyone is expected to survive.

The Collective was having a Cinco de Mayo event and had the Oklahoma City Thunder playoff game against the Denver Nuggets on the televisions.

While the scene has since been cleared, some of the aftermath of the shooting remains at The Collective. A shattered window and pieces of glass are scattered outside the Midtown bar.

Police conducted their investigation at the scene overnight, speaking with several witnesses. A witness spoke with KOCO 5 about the moments he heard the gunshots.

Oklahoma City police continue search for any suspects after shooting at Midtown bar “It was hitting glass, so you see the smoke and then you hear the like little, little, little … I could hear the bullets going through,” a witness who did not want to be identified said.

The witness added that he saw two people who were shot as he was making his way out of the bar.

Another man told KOCO 5 that he was hiding behind a dumpster outside the bar when the shooting happened. He was not injured.

